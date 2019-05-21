Somerby grounds crew helps make Kid's Cup possible

BYRON, Minn. - “it’s our second year hosting it, we’re super excited to partner with the Kid’s Cup because obviously, it’s for a really good cause,” said Adam Chandler. “It’s a great opportunity for our members to support it. I know we have quite a few members out here supporting the event so we’re excited to have that partnership with the Kid’s Cup and we hope to see that for many years to come.”

Chandler is the Head Golf Professional at Somerby Golf Club in Byron. The Kid’s Cup is in its 23rd year, raising money for the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center and Prenatal and Infant Care at Olmsted Medical Center. Chandler says it is an event that he is more than happy to get out of the office for.

“I don’t get a chance to sneak out and play a whole lot so the fact that I get a chance to get out and play a little bit is fun. We’ve got a beautiful day out here so it’s just a real treat for me to be able to get out of the office a little bit and enjoy.

Just like for any large event, it takes an army to make it happen. In this particular instance, Somerby relied on its grounds crew.

“Unfortunately we’ve had a lot of rain in the last couple of days which hindered us to be cart paths only today but our grounds crew does a great job of keeping our course in shape from day-to-day and a lot of our corporate events are really pleased with what’s going on and I hope the Kid’s Cup enjoys it here as well.”

The crew did a great job and the weekend weather didn’t shy away too many people with a large number of golfers still showing up.

“The total number count was 93 out here today so a lot of great people out here raising money for a great cause,” added Chandler.