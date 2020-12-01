Somerby Golf Club still having holiday events - but this time they will be virtual

BYRON, Minn- The holiday fun will still continue at the Somerby Golf Club. This year, they will be having more holiday events, however, many of them will be virtual.

"Covid has obviously made everyone step back and reevaluate things," said Director of Membership and Marketing Brett Mucheck. "For us, we kind of taken it as an opportunity to rethink things, think outside of the box , and develop and do progams for our membership in a way that we have never experienced them before."

Members will have the opportunity to compete against each other in gingerbread house and ugly sweater contests. This year, the golf club will also be having 10 events instead of the 6-8 they usually have. There will also be opportunities to win some prizes.

"Though we can't be here in person, by offering these services and having all these virtual and online events, it still gives everybody a sense of that community were trying to promote," explained Mucheck.

The events are only open to members of the golf club but they are always accepting new memberships.