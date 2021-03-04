Somerby Golf Club expects high numbers of golfers this season

BYRON, Minn. - Are you thinking of trying a new COVID-friendly hobby?

With warmer weather on its way, golf is an option.

Somerby Golf Club says numbers around the nation are up for golfers during the pandemic.

The club says it is excited to have its members back out on the course and will continue to adapt during the pandemic.

Somerby Golf Club enjoyed a boom last season, seeing the most rounds of golf played in its history.

Somerby's Bretty Mucheck says there were 18,000 rounds of 18 holes played, despite the pandemic.

He says the club is expecting much the same this season.

Mucheck says the club has added as many as three events each month, not just golf tournaments, but also social events.

"Since the new inquiries have started coming in, it is definitely a much younger generation looking to get out. And when I say young, I'm talking thirty and under are really approaching us about wanting to know more about what's happening at Somerby. I think a lot of that has to do with COVID, again, because it's just something you can do," says Mucheck.

The golf club says as soon as the snow is almost gone, they are going to get the course ready to go!

The club has a socially distanced mother-daughter paint date event this Sunday.

Mucheck says the club will continue to follow state guidelines for COVID-19 safety and plans on the same level of cleaning going into this season.