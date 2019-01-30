Some workers enjoyed the cold temps on Wednesday

MASON CITY, Iowa- These record low temperatures are a pain to a lot of people but it is actually bringing a smile to some workers faces.

Those who work in the freezers and refrigerators at Crystal Distribution normally work in temperatures colder than that of the outdoors, but with these frigid temps, those working in the plant say it has been the joke of the day.

Usually the refrigerators are kept around 30-35 degrees. That’s around 50 degrees warmer than it was outside on Wednesday. Workers usually where several layers to keep warm while at work, but say they would have needed a lot more to keep warm outside.

“That’s kind of the going joke today,” said plant manager Daryl Ward. “It’s kind of nice to be working inside where it’s thirty degrees instead of working outdoors where it is -30 degrees.