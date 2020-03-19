Some water vending machines could be closed because of coronavirus

GARNER, Iowa - You may have seen them at the grocery stores. Those water vending machines where you can bring your own containers and fill them up at a fraction of the cost of bottled water. One Garner resident says he's been having trouble finding a place to get his water.

"I’ve been trying to get water and nobody will let me fill my water jugs up,” said Ricky Winger.

Local stores have closed their water refill stations because of the coronavirus. He relies on the service because his home well is contaminated. Pre-packaged water is just too pricy. The machines only charge 35 cents per gallon, while bottled water can easily cost a dollar or more per gallon.

"She got kidney disease and that's why we drink the bottled water and I got three five-gallon jugs that we keep on hand,” said Winger.

Winger reached out for help and luckily folks in Garner came up with a solution for his drinking water dilemma.

"I talked to one lady and there's a bar in Garner they told me, Max's Pub or something. They told me that I can bring my jugs to their place and they'll fill my jugs up for me."

Winger hopes more people will open up their hearts and their taps, to help out folks in the community who are struggling to find an affordable source of clean water.

"Maybe people can stick together now and come together. Like I said maybe the water companies can come together and offer help to people who need to fill their water jugs."