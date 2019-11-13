Some tips to avoid driving with cats in your engine

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's cold outside and animals are also trying to get out of the cold.

Cats and other smaller animals will sometimes crawl underneath the hood of your car to get heat from the engine without drivers realizing it. Camp Companion in Rochester has seen cats burned from the engines. Executive Director, Michele Quandt has recommendations on what to do before starting your car. "I think the most common sense way that most people talk about is just banging the top of your hood when you get in. You might want to honk your horn," said Quandt.

If you have a garage, Michele encouraged you to park your car in there to keep animals from getting under your hood or you can create a shelter outside your home for the critters.