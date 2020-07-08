Some tips on how to 'beat the heat'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With sizzling temperatures in the forecast and a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service, the City of Rochester and Olmsted County are offering ways to “beat the heat.”

Despite the high temperatures, the use of face masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is still being encouraged. Rochester has mandated the wearing of such masks in all indoor public spaces.

Public health officials are hoping residents drink plenty of water and utilizing air-conditioning. If air-conditioning is not available, seek public buildings such as malls during the heat of the day. Children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows rolled down or for a few minutes.

Other tips for staying cool:

• Limit your time outdoors, including outdoor activities such as sports, lawn mowing, and home improvement projects

• Take frequent breaks if you must be outside

• Minimize direct exposure to the sun

• Stay hydrated by drinking water or nonalcoholic fluids

• Take a cool bath or shower

• Wear loose fitting, light-colored clothes

• Check on your neighbors, friends and family members, especially those who are older or have health issues