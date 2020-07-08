Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Some tips on how to 'beat the heat'

Heat advisory issued by National Weather Service

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 1:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With sizzling temperatures in the forecast and a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service, the City of Rochester and Olmsted County are offering ways to “beat the heat.”

Despite the high temperatures, the use of face masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is still being encouraged. Rochester has mandated the wearing of such masks in all indoor public spaces.

Public health officials are hoping residents drink plenty of water and utilizing air-conditioning. If air-conditioning is not available, seek public buildings such as malls during the heat of the day. Children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows rolled down or for a few minutes.

Other tips for staying cool:
• Limit your time outdoors, including outdoor activities such as sports, lawn mowing, and home improvement projects
• Take frequent breaks if you must be outside
• Minimize direct exposure to the sun
• Stay hydrated by drinking water or nonalcoholic fluids
• Take a cool bath or shower
• Wear loose fitting, light-colored clothes
• Check on your neighbors, friends and family members, especially those who are older or have health issues

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 39133

Reported Deaths: 1514
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12597787
Ramsey4963229
Dakota242192
Stearns241419
Anoka2266109
Nobles16726
Olmsted114715
Washington113740
Mower9602
Rice8488
Scott7624
Clay59138
Kandiyohi5781
Blue Earth4942
Wright4835
Todd4012
Carver3951
Lyon3272
Sherburne3255
Freeborn2970
Watonwan2380
Steele2371
Benton2203
St. Louis19615
Nicollet17312
Martin1715
Cottonwood1360
Goodhue1318
Winona12915
Crow Wing10812
Le Sueur1081
Pine1070
Chisago1021
Otter Tail1001
McLeod920
Dodge880
Carlton870
Unassigned8537
Polk822
Chippewa791
Isanti750
Waseca710
Douglas650
Murray650
Itasca6412
Meeker611
Morrison611
Faribault600
Pipestone592
Becker570
Jackson550
Sibley542
Pennington520
Renville362
Beltrami340
Brown342
Mille Lacs342
Wabasha330
Rock310
Fillmore300
Yellow Medicine300
Houston270
Swift221
Wilkin213
Norman200
Redwood190
Koochiching181
Grant170
Roseau170
Cass162
Aitkin150
Big Stone150
Kanabec151
Wadena150
Marshall120
Pope120
Lincoln100
Mahnomen101
Clearwater90
Hubbard80
Lake60
Stevens50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 32064

Reported Deaths: 731
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6739181
Woodbury326044
Black Hawk232358
Buena Vista171911
Johnson13408
Linn130482
Dallas129129
Marshall106019
Scott84510
Story8063
Pottawattamie74512
Dubuque74222
Wapello70830
Crawford6783
Muscatine64944
Sioux4810
Tama46829
Wright3851
Louisa36313
Jasper32517
Plymouth3245
Warren2911
Dickinson2663
Webster2484
Washington2459
Cerro Gordo1901
Hamilton1891
Boone1501
Clay1370
Allamakee1334
Clarke1333
Mahaska11717
Shelby1170
Clinton1131
Poweshiek1078
Carroll991
Pocahontas981
Bremer957
Franklin950
Des Moines912
Emmet870
Henry863
Cedar851
Hardin810
Taylor800
Monona770
Cherokee761
Floyd732
Marion710
Benton681
Guthrie684
Jones640
Sac640
Jefferson620
Osceola620
Buchanan601
Butler592
Hancock551
Humboldt551
Calhoun542
Harrison540
Lee542
Iowa530
Delaware511
Monroe517
Fayette500
Madison482
Lyon450
Clayton443
Davis411
Mitchell410
Palo Alto410
Grundy400
Mills390
Winneshiek390
Kossuth360
Howard340
Jackson340
Union340
Lucas314
Chickasaw290
Greene290
Winnebago290
Cass240
Ida230
Appanoose213
Keokuk211
Van Buren210
Page200
Worth200
Adair160
Audubon161
Unassigned160
Ringgold150
Decatur120
Montgomery102
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont80
Rochester
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Mason City
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Albert Lea
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Austin
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Charles City
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Heat Advisory in effect until 7pm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dave's Noon Weather 7/8

Image

COVID-19 infecting younger people in Olmsted County

Image

Black Lives Matter Prayer Vigil tonight in Rochester

Image

Mayo, JM celebrate baseball seniors

Image

Oversight Commission Recommends RPD Policy Changes

Image

Blackout Tuesday

Image

A restaurant in Osage will now only offer carry-out options

Image

Olmsted Co. Public Health Director on Upcoming School Year

Image

ICE to send foreign students home if they study online

Image

Citywide mask mandate takes effect Wednesday in the Med City

Community Events