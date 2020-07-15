Some states targeting Iowa and Minnesota travelers for quarantine

MASON CITY, Iowa - There are several states requiring travelers specifically from Minnesota and Iowa to go into a mandatory 14-day quarantine when they arrive. It could really put a damper on your summer vacation plans.

"We're just mostly staying close to family and not doing too much of anything else," said Molly Street.

A staycation instead of a vacaation became the pandemic preference. Cancelling out of state odysseys has become the norm. That's what Owatonna's Molly Neumann opted for.

"Usually we do travel to Branson, Missouri for a summer vacation and this year, no we didn't. We can't go," said Neumann.

She says because of the coronavirus, she doesn't feel comfortable mingling with people across state lines.

"Staying in hotels is not something we're ready to do or try and going different places, we're just very, just not okay with that yet," she said.

Many states are requiring a quarantine for out of state visitors. Illinois is requiring that for visitors from Iowa. Both New York and New Jersey are asking both Iowans and Minnesotans to quarantine. If you want fun in the sun, Hawaii wouldn't be a good bet. Visitors from the mainland all have to isolate.

Neumann doesn't view isolating during a summer trip as much fun.

"I wouldn't be going there because if you have to quarantine for fourteen days, I guess that would take the whole time that you had for a vacation," she said.

Still, Neumann understands and believes that's the best way to get ahead of the virus.

"I definitely think so, yeah, better to be safe than sorry."

Air Choice One, which offers flights from Mason City to Chicago, is still offering tickets to the Windy City. If you are planning a trip there, be prepared for a long visit.