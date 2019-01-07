Some slick roads possible Monday night into Tuesday

The rain is moving out of the viewing area Monday morning with cloud cover to follow. As a cold front is making its way through, temperatures will decrease some into the 30's for the afternoon.

Some clearing will be possible in the early evening but skies become cloudy again tonight as a small clipper moves through delivering a chance for a wintry mix changing into snow showers by Tuesday morning.

This may cause some slick roads as temperatures will be slightly below freezing. Clouds remain for most of Tuesday with a few flurries. A strong northwestern wind will keep temperatures falling throughout Tuesday as we fall to the single digits on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a cold and sunny day with highs in the teens. Isolated snow showers return Friday with highs in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s the remainder of the week and weekend.

Weather links

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android