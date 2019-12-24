Clear
Some retailers staying open on Christmas day

Here's a rundown on who will be open on Christmas day.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 5:13 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's happened to us at one time or another.  You need another stick of butter to finish up those Christmas cookies or you need some batteries for that new toy for your kid.  It's good to know what is open on Christmas day.

Kwik Trip and Kwik Star will be open, along with Walgreens.  Casey's General Stores will open at 10 a.m. on Christmas day.  

If you are looking for a bite to eat, Perkins will also be open.  Asian cuisine enthusiasts in Mason City will be glad to know Wok 'N Roll and Thai Bistro & Sushi will be welcoming customers for a meal on Christmas day.

The two big retailers, Walmart and Target are both closed on the holiday.  

