Some positive words as coronavirus cases increase in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Three more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Freeborn County, bringing the local total there to 20.

Freeborn County Public Health says the 18th case is a person in their 30s, the 19th case is in a child under the age of 10, and the 20th case is a person in their 50s. None of the new cases are apparently hospitalized.

“Our numbers continue to increase this week, in part due to connections to other lab-confirmed cases. Freeborn County is doing a great job of social distancing. Thanks for all you are doing by staying home until May 4th!” says Sue Yost, Freeborn County Public Health Director.

Freeborn County Public Health says for COVID-19 testing patients must call the COVID Triage Nurse Line at 507-668-2121 during business hours and 507-373-2384 24 hours per day, 7 days per week to be assessed. They will be directed to the next step that is appropriate for their symptoms.