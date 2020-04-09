Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota with biggest single-day jump of coronavirus deaths Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Some positive words as coronavirus cases increase in Freeborn County

New cases range from a child under 10 to an adult in their 50s.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 12:05 PM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 12:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Three more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Freeborn County, bringing the local total there to 20.

Freeborn County Public Health says the 18th case is a person in their 30s, the 19th case is in a child under the age of 10, and the 20th case is a person in their 50s. None of the new cases are apparently hospitalized.

“Our numbers continue to increase this week, in part due to connections to other lab-confirmed cases. Freeborn County is doing a great job of social distancing. Thanks for all you are doing by staying home until May 4th!” says Sue Yost, Freeborn County Public Health Director.

Freeborn County Public Health says for COVID-19 testing patients must call the COVID Triage Nurse Line at 507-668-2121 during business hours and 507-373-2384 24 hours per day, 7 days per week to be assessed. They will be directed to the next step that is appropriate for their symptoms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Strong winds from the northwest will keep us cool
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast -Thursday

Image

Area families adjusting to home schooling

Image

Salvation Army seeing a greater need for services

Image

Trash and Recycling guidelines changing in Dodge County

Image

Rochester church streaming live services on Easter Sunday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's winds will be whipping with gusts near 45 mph

Image

Mobile help for the homeless

Image

Governor Walz leader among Governors

Image

Learning from the 1918 Flu Pandemic

Community Events