Some people are excited about the predicted snowfall this weekend

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

HANCOCK CO., Iowa- The snow mounds in North Iowa are piling higher and higher having some saying they are done with winter, but snowmobilers in our area say they would like a little more.
The Hancock County Snowmobile Association spent much of Friday leveling the snow in the ditches so riders can propel across the frozen surface. But until this week the trails were starved for snow…nowhere near enough to groom.
“Many of the ditches just had a bunch of old snow in them but now we just got some new snow on top of it so everything is working pretty good now,” said Mark Hiscock of Garner.
Hungry riders had to make their way elsewhere if they wanted to fly across the snow on their 141-inch tracks.
“It’s only like my fifth or sixth time out and most of that has been up North,” said Chase Schilling of Garner.
They will have to groom the trails once a week to keep their trails in fine form, but with 6-12 more inches predicted.
“I like getting out and seeing how fast I can go and how many jumps I can hit,” he said.
Hiscock knows many have complained about the record breaking amounts of snow our area is seeing in the month but he and his fellow snow machine enthusiasts would love a few more weeks of hitting the trail before spring.
“We just wanted everybody to have a good time and get out there and ride because it won’t be long until it melts,” Hiscock said.

