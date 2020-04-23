Some making more on unemployment than in their jobs

MASON CITY, Iowa - The numbers are unbelievable. 26,000,000 Americans are now unemployed, that means one in every six in this country are without a job.

A record number of workers are getting unemployment benefits. In some cases, surpassing the wages earned by workers when employed.

"On average when you add $600 to that little over $300 you would get the 100% to the average person on unemployment," said Rayce Hardy, economics instructor at Riverland Community College. He explains why the federal government is adding $600 to state unemployment checks.

In normal times, unemployment was meant to be supplemental, but with so many out of work, the feds are trying to replace a person's missing income. Hardy says the $600 figure was designed to keep the math simple for state unemployment agencies.

"By having one amount across the board, it's going to allow states to administer the program more efficiently," said Hardy.

Iowa is one of the top four states for workers receiving more than their usual pay, as much as 120%. Minnesota was further down the list at around 105%.

The federal government has already spent nearly $2 trillion dollars to save the economy, with another $484 billion coming shortly.

Some folks are starting to get concerned about the number of big checks being written in Washington. Allan Asche of Clear Lake is one of them.

"The government seems to be printing a lot of money right now and I know that our federal deficit is pretty high," said Asche.

According to Hardy, the federal government is literally swimming in cash right now and can easily afford these bailouts.

"The federal reserve can pump $4 trillion in its self. One institution can pump $4 trillion into the economy. They've got their 12 banks. Their vaults are full of money," said Hardy.