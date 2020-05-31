Clear
Some libraries are reopening to the public in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

Many limitations due to the coronavirus remain in place.

Posted: May 31, 2020 3:37 PM
Updated: May 31, 2020 4:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV – Some libraries are moving to resume normal services after closing their doors to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Iowa:

The Mason City Public Library will start a phased reopening plan on Tuesday, accepting materials dropped off in sidewalk receptacles from 10 am to 11 am Tuesday through Thursday each week.

The Clear Lake Public Library reopened from 10 am to 5 pm on May 18.

The Forest City Public Library will reopen on Monday from 10 am to 4 pm most weekdays and until 7 pm on Tuesday. During this time of social distancing, 6 people will be permitted in the library at one time for 30 minutes. Computers available are limited and use will be 30 minutes. The front door will be used to enter the library. Please use the handicapped button to open the door. A sanitizing table is available upon entering and masks are strongly recommended to be worn.

The Osage Public Library will has extended hours for drive-up service starting Monday: 10 am to 3 pm weekdays and 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

Starting June 1, the Northwood Public Library will be offering curbside service only Monday from 1 to 5 pm and Tuesday from 1 to 6 pm.  The library will reopen to patron Tuesday from 1 to 6 pm and Friday from 1 to 5 pm.  Only 10 people will be allowed inside the library at a time.  Patrons are being asked to keep their visits to 15 minutes or less.  Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.  Computers, restrooms, the reading room, toys and games, and the kids' maker space area remain closed.

The Cresco Public Library reopened on May 18 from 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday. Drop boxes remain closed and there is a 30 minute time limit on computer use.

The Britt Public Library will reopen to the public by appointment only on Monday for checkout, computer use, and other limited services. Hours of operation will be 11 am to 4 pm Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday and Thursday.

The Manly Public Library reopens Monday from 2 to 3 pm for the at-risk population, such as the elderly, three people at a time from Monday through Friday.  After that, only eight people will be allowed in the library at a time with no loitering over an hour and use of masks recommended.  Public computers available by appointment only and the bathrooms will be closed.

In Minnesota:

The Kasson Public Library is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm. Masks are required and only 10 people will be allowed inside at one time. No outside items may be brought into the library.

The Brownsdale Public Library will open Monday from 12:30 to 5:30 pm for vulnerable and at-risk people. Only a limited number will be allowed in and computer use must be done by appointment in one-hour time chunks. The library will open to the general public on Tuesday from 9 am to 1 pm and Thursday from 3 to 8 pm with limited guidelines. Ring the doorbell to see if you can enter. Library availability on Wednesday will depend on outdoor park activity. The library will be closed Friday to allow cleaning before reopening on Monday.

The Rushford Public Library will allow patrons back in the building starting Monday but by appointment only.  Temporary hours Monday noon to 4 pm and Tuesday through Friday at 10 am to 4 pm.

