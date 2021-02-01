Some issues being reported during vaccination sign-up process

MASON CITY, Iowa - Today, sign-up for the next group of Iowans who want a COVID-19 vaccine started in Cerro Gordo County.

However, those who are 65 and older, healthcare providers, and those who needed a second dose of the vaccine were welcomed to the online sign-up portal were greeted with a 'all available COVID-19 vaccine appointments are full. Please await further announcements for upcoming appointments' message.

Sue Rebedeau was trying to sign up her mother-in-law for a vaccine.

"I tried for about 10 minutes, tried calling repeatedly, tried calling to no avail. We'll have to wait."

While it may seem frustrating, she advises those who are hoping to sign up to be patient.

"These are unprecedented times. I think public health has everyone's best intentions at heart, and they're doing the best they can."

The Cerro Gordo County Public Health Department said that the problems with the sign-up were a case of supply vs. demand. CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft apologized for what happened and is urging the public to stay patient. He says more sign-ups will be made available in the coming weeks and they will notify people via the CodeRed system.

To sign up for the CodeRed system, click here.