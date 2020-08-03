Some expired ID cards can be used to register to vote in primary election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If your driver’s license or ID card is expired you’ll still be able to use it as valid proof of residency to register to vote in the upcoming primary election.

Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation to give Minnesotans more time to renew their identification so they don’t put their health at risk by going to a renewal location in-person.

The new law extends expiration dates by two months on driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, and ID cards that expired during the peacetime emergency or the month after it ended.

According to the state, Minnesotans will not receive a new credential but their record will reflect the change.

Olmsted County Elections says the change ensures more voters can exercise their patriotic duty.

Manger Katie Smith explained, “There was such a long time when the drivers services facility wasn't open because of COVID-19. You can still register in all the same ways you've always been able to register for voting and we’ll certainly take your identification if it's within that window.”

The county wants to make sure everyone knows there’s more options to vote which is why there's also a pop-up voting location at the government center starting on Tuesday.

For more information on the new legislation click here.