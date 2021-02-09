Some downtown events returning to Rochester later this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic forced the Rochester Downtown Alliance to turn Social-ICE into Improv-ICE this year.

Now the group is working on tailoring other downtown events set for later this year to be COVID-friendly.

Many of the upcoming events by Rochester Downtown Alliance will take place outdoors, where there is less risk for the virus to spread.

Right now, they are keeping the dates of the events flexible, in case tehre are any changes in the pandemic situation.

During weekdays in May and June, musicians will be jamming downtown in an event called Sidewalk Sessions. Health-conscious residents can also take part in a series of Fresh-Air Fitness classes. Those will happen on Tuesdays and Thursdays in May and June.

Sanitizer will be made available during those events and mask wearing along with social distancing are being encouraged.

Monika Kopet, events director for RDA says there was one event they couldn't bring back this year.

"We're not planning to do ladies night out this year. I do have some really cool ideas for that event next year. We could have done it in more of a virtual sense, but we just don't want anyone crowding too much into stores together," said Kopet.

She also hopes the events do attract more people to downtown, because small businesses were hit so hard by both the pandemic and construction, as work continues at Peace Plaza.

Thursdays Downtown will also be back later this year, starting on July 8th. Although the date could change depending on pandemic restrictions.