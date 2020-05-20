Some diners across the country receive COVID-19 surcharge on bills

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesotans will now have to wait a little longer to sit inside a restaurant and order a meal and now KIMT News 3 is learning about an extra surcharge you could find on your bill.

Diners in states like Michigan and Illinois have been sharing restaurant receipts with an unexpected price hike on the bill. It's being called the COVID-19 surcharge.

It's an effort to offset the cost of meant and produce and the dramatic drop in revenue restaurants have been experiencing since the pandemic began.

Chester's Kitchen & Bar in Rochester says the move is understandable but not something they'd likely do.

Executive chef Derek Jensen said, "I don't think that Chester's is going to do something like that. We are in the middle of trying to figure out what our menu is going to look like to be profitable again. More than likely if there are raised prices it's going to reflect what we're paying for it."

As of now it doesn't appear any restaurants in Minnesota are including a coronavirus surcharge on a customer's bill.