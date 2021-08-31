Some cancer patients encouraged to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Cancer Center says any cancer patient that got the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines should get a third dose.

That’s the recommendation of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"The updated guidelines for cancer patients from NCCN are based on the latest data and approvals from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding administration of a third messenger RNA vaccine dose for cancer patients and immunocompromised people," says Dr. Robert McWilliams, chair of Mayo Clinic's Cancer Center Practice Committee.

Mayo Clinic Cancer Center says patients who should get a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines include:

- Patients with new or recurring solid tumors receiving treatment within one year of their initial vaccine dose, regardless of their type of cancer therapy.

- Patients with active blood cancers, regardless of whether they receive cancer therapy.

- Patients who received a stem cell transplant or engineered cellular therapy, such as chimeric antigen receptor-T cell therapy, especially within the past two years.

- Patients who received allogeneic stem cell transplants and are on immunosuppressive therapy or transplant patients with a history of graft-versus-host disease, regardless of transplant timing.

- Patients with an additional immunosuppressive condition, such as HIV or patients being treated with immunosuppressive agents unrelated to their cancer therapy.

- Review the updated vaccination guidelines for cancer patients on the National Comprehensive Cancer Network website.