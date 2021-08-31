Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Some cancer patients encouraged to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Mayo Clinic Cancer Center says third dose needed for two of current vaccine options.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 12:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Cancer Center says any cancer patient that got the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines should get a third dose.

That’s the recommendation of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"The updated guidelines for cancer patients from NCCN are based on the latest data and approvals from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding administration of a third messenger RNA vaccine dose for cancer patients and immunocompromised people," says Dr. Robert McWilliams, chair of Mayo Clinic's Cancer Center Practice Committee.

Mayo Clinic Cancer Center says patients who should get a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines include:

- Patients with new or recurring solid tumors receiving treatment within one year of their initial vaccine dose, regardless of their type of cancer therapy.

- Patients with active blood cancers, regardless of whether they receive cancer therapy.

- Patients who received a stem cell transplant or engineered cellular therapy, such as chimeric antigen receptor-T cell therapy, especially within the past two years.

- Patients who received allogeneic stem cell transplants and are on immunosuppressive therapy or transplant patients with a history of graft-versus-host disease, regardless of transplant timing.

- Patients with an additional immunosuppressive condition, such as HIV or patients being treated with immunosuppressive agents unrelated to their cancer therapy.

- Review the updated vaccination guidelines for cancer patients on the National Comprehensive Cancer Network website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 646094

Reported Deaths: 7898
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1343081830
Ramsey56074924
Dakota49736486
Anoka45678472
Washington29263304
Stearns23717231
St. Louis19145325
Scott18637141
Wright17411157
Olmsted14776108
Sherburne1280398
Carver1142050
Rice8695113
Clay864992
Blue Earth815047
Crow Wing7318100
Kandiyohi712687
Chisago667655
Otter Tail628889
Benton608998
Goodhue519876
Mower518634
Winona508752
Douglas506883
Itasca486469
Isanti465468
McLeod463061
Beltrami454968
Morrison446262
Steele446121
Nobles427750
Polk407375
Becker405558
Freeborn389937
Lyon379654
Carlton373359
Pine358323
Nicollet352446
Mille Lacs334958
Brown327642
Le Sueur318430
Cass309134
Todd303633
Meeker285746
Waseca265523
Martin246933
Wabasha22444
Roseau221121
Dodge21723
Hubbard211041
Renville190646
Houston190216
Redwood187041
Fillmore176710
Cottonwood171824
Wadena171023
Pennington169920
Faribault166122
Chippewa163339
Sibley162210
Kanabec156029
Aitkin147437
Watonwan144710
Rock134719
Jackson131012
Pope12228
Pipestone119526
Yellow Medicine119420
Swift113918
Murray111410
Koochiching101219
Stevens97211
Marshall95818
Clearwater94818
Lake87921
Wilkin86914
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6294
Grant6208
Mahnomen6159
Lincoln6063
Norman5879
Kittson50922
Unassigned50393
Red Lake4347
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Plenty of sun for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City Council meeting

Image

Afghanistan deadline

Image

Overdose day

Image

Sean's Weather 8/31

Image

Rubio, Ernst, excoriate Biden on Afghanistan withdrawal during Mason City stop

Image

Iowa Republicans react to Senator Marco Rubio's appearance

Image

Byron takes on Kasson-Mantorville Friday night

Image

North Iowans react to Sen. Rubio's visit

Image

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stops in Mason City

Image

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio stops in Mason City

Community Events