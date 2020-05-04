Some businesses can now re-open, but with curbside service only

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Starting Monday, some Minnesota businesses can get back to work, but with curbside and delivery service only.

If a store can reasonably sell to the public without a customer entering the building and with limited interaction, then it's able to re-open. Assistant City Administrator, Terry Spaeth, said he's been working with the economic stability team that consists of the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development, DMC EDA, Downtown Alliance and the county. He said the're starting to process the payments for the 'Keep it Local' micro grant program, which provides a small amount of funding for some local small businesses to re-open. "Now they've approved some of those applications. So now we're starting to process those loan payments, so we'll start seeing how some of that evolves with these local businesses," explained Spaeth. "That'll be interesting as they moves forward too."

Spaeth said a big topic they're discussing right now is how to use public spaces for business purposes. He explained how hopeful he is moving forward and seeing some businesses re-open. "Some of the creativity that's out there on the part of these business owners and business representatives - it's encouraging to see actually," Spaeth said. "Nobody is sitting idling by here. People are thinking about this in a 'how we can move forward.'" He said their number one focus as they begin to open the city back up is going to be everyone's safety. It's important that if and when you start interacting with each other more... you continue to keep your distance.