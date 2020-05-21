Clear
Some Southeastern Minnesota pools hope to open this summer

Memorial Day weekend is when many midwest swimming pools open, but right now there is no date on the calendar for opening day.

Posted: May 21, 2020 7:21 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KASSON, Minn. - While aquatic facilities in Rochester, Austin, and Minneapolis have pulled the plugs on their summer 2020 season, pools in smaller Southeastern Minnesota communities are still hoping to open to the public this summer. Memorial Day weekend is when many midwest swimming pools open, but right now there is no date on the calendar for opening day.

The Kasson Parks and Recreation board has set a July 1st deadline. If the state allows pools to open by then, and provides guidelines on how to safely do so, the Kasson Aquatic Center will open.

"If the state Department of Health or Governor doesn't really address the pool issue, because there really hasn't been any statement through the state on municipal pools, that's kind of why we're holding out," says Parks and Recreation director Ron Unger. "We'd love to open it for the community and that would be our main objective, but we also know that safety would be a major concern for everyone that would use our facility and we just wouldn't want to open and have someone have it or get it at our pool."

After July 1st, Unger tells KIMT there wouldn't be enough time to get the pool ready to open and have a profitable season.

The City of Hayfield is also holding out on making a decision to close the pool or not. The city posted on Facebook the pool would open on June 6th depending on guidelines from Minnesota, but told KIMT on Thursday that date is not set in stone. It all depends on when the state gives municipal pools direction.

