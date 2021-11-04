Some Rochester bus stops to relocate due to road closures

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A downtown road closure will force the relocation of bus stop Friday night and into Saturday.

Rochester Public Transit says 2nd Street SW will be closed between 1st and 3rd Avenue SW and 2nd Avenue SW will be closed between 2nd and 3rd Street SW. The closure will start at 7 pm Friday.

Because of that, bus stops for Routes 560X, 24, 25, and 26 will be relocated to 2 St SW between 3 Ave SW and 4 Ave SW (near Calvary Episcopal Church) and bus stops for Routes 203, 21, 22, and 23 will be relocated to 3 Ave SW between 2 St SW and 3 St SW (across from Harwick Building).