Some Olmsted County services reopening to the public on May 20

KIMT-TV 3 – Some Olmsted County offices will be reopening to the public soon.

The Olmsted County Government Center will open to the public on May 20, as will the following Property Records and Licensing services:

• Birth certificates/death certificates

• Driver’s licenses/state ID cards

• Marriage licenses

• Property tax services/payments: Residents can continue making payments at the drop-box located at the Government Center entrance.

• Recording of real estate documents

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office will also begin accepting permits to carry by appointment only and thee Civil Warrants window on the second floor will be open. Other county offices in the Government Center will remain locked.

“For phase one of our reopening, we looked at areas in the county where there has been a backlog since our buildings closed in March. A good example would be driver’s license and passport services. To get back to providing face-to-face services like that in a COVID-19 world, many things will be changing, and the experience will be very different for visitors,” says Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch. “Employees will be wearing masks. You’ll see new plexiglass shields. Visitors will be asked to schedule arrival times and floors will be marked to indicate where people can stand. These are just a few of the changes we’re implementing, and it will take time to adapt to this new way of doing business. We appreciate everyone’s patience and grace as we reopen our doors.”

The City of Rochester says the earliest any of its facilities could open to the public is June 1.

“The City will continue to provide City services online and by phone as we work to safely reopen,” says City Administrator Steve Rymer. “We are focused on supporting the community during these difficult times. This is all meant to assist with decreasing the probability for any spikes in COVID-19 cases.”