Clear

Some Olmsted County services reopening to the public on May 20

Birth, driver's and marriage licenses included.

Posted: May 15, 2020 3:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – Some Olmsted County offices will be reopening to the public soon.

The Olmsted County Government Center will open to the public on May 20, as will the following Property Records and Licensing services:

• Birth certificates/death certificates
• Driver’s licenses/state ID cards
• Marriage licenses
• Property tax services/payments: Residents can continue making payments at the drop-box located at the Government Center entrance.
• Recording of real estate documents

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office will also begin accepting permits to carry by appointment only and thee Civil Warrants window on the second floor will be open. Other county offices in the Government Center will remain locked.

“For phase one of our reopening, we looked at areas in the county where there has been a backlog since our buildings closed in March. A good example would be driver’s license and passport services. To get back to providing face-to-face services like that in a COVID-19 world, many things will be changing, and the experience will be very different for visitors,” says Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch. “Employees will be wearing masks. You’ll see new plexiglass shields. Visitors will be asked to schedule arrival times and floors will be marked to indicate where people can stand. These are just a few of the changes we’re implementing, and it will take time to adapt to this new way of doing business. We appreciate everyone’s patience and grace as we reopen our doors.”

The City of Rochester says the earliest any of its facilities could open to the public is June 1.

“The City will continue to provide City services online and by phone as we work to safely reopen,” says City Administrator Steve Rymer. “We are focused on supporting the community during these difficult times. This is all meant to assist with decreasing the probability for any spikes in COVID-19 cases.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13435

Reported Deaths: 672
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4331441
Stearns16099
Nobles13192
Ramsey116756
Anoka67835
Dakota56216
Olmsted3999
Kandiyohi3861
Washington28218
Clay27318
Scott1861
Rice1812
Wright1301
Sherburne1301
Martin1134
Benton1092
Carver1031
St. Louis10012
Steele850
Pine800
Winona7415
Blue Earth710
Carlton660
Polk552
Freeborn520
Cottonwood510
Mower500
Todd460
Itasca412
Jackson340
Otter Tail330
Watonwan320
Le Sueur311
Becker300
Murray300
Goodhue290
Dodge280
Chippewa270
Chisago251
Crow Wing241
Meeker240
Nicollet232
Lyon220
Unassigned219
Morrison210
Rock190
Waseca180
Douglas170
Fillmore161
Wabasha160
McLeod150
Norman110
Isanti110
Wilkin113
Swift100
Brown102
Kanabec100
Pipestone90
Cass92
Faribault90
Marshall80
Beltrami80
Mille Lacs71
Mahnomen51
Pope50
Renville50
Lincoln40
Sibley40
Wadena40
Koochiching30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Red Lake20
Aitkin20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13654

Reported Deaths: 318
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk263467
Woodbury207814
Black Hawk153329
Linn87165
Marshall7595
Dallas7559
Johnson5627
Muscatine51528
Tama34813
Wapello3282
Crawford3001
Scott2938
Louisa2913
Jasper24011
Dubuque23810
Washington1638
Pottawattamie1382
Allamakee1154
Sioux1110
Poweshiek838
Plymouth740
Buena Vista740
Story661
Bremer625
Clinton601
Warren530
Des Moines461
Henry431
Cedar431
Boone410
Guthrie362
Benton361
Jones350
Clayton283
Iowa280
Osceola250
Fayette240
Buchanan240
Mahaska211
Shelby200
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Monroe180
Grundy180
Marion170
Harrison170
Lyon160
Cerro Gordo150
Greene140
Monona140
Davis130
Madison131
Butler130
Webster131
Howard120
Delaware110
Audubon111
Hardin110
Clarke110
Hamilton110
Page100
Jefferson90
Clay90
Mills90
Floyd91
Keokuk90
Unassigned80
Van Buren80
Carroll80
Humboldt70
Jackson70
Franklin70
Chickasaw70
Appanoose73
Cherokee60
Winnebago60
Dickinson60
Wright60
Montgomery50
Sac40
Adair40
Fremont30
Mitchell30
Pocahontas30
Hancock30
Worth20
Ida20
Kossuth20
Union10
Calhoun10
Palo Alto10
Cass10
Wayne10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Decatur00
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain returns for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Covid-19 transmission at house party

Image

New nurses graduating with pinning ceremony

Image

Coronavirus impact on retail

Image

Outdoor tennis courts open with new guidelines

Image

WATCH: Nick's first haircut after the pandemic

Image

Changes at Rochester International Airport

Image

When and Where Camping is allowed

Image

Summer School Meals

Image

Feeding Those In Need

Image

Niagara Cave during COVID

Community Events