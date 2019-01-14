Some North Iowans holding leadership positions in new legislative session

DES MOINES, Iowa - Today is the first day of the 2019 Iowa legislative session, and some area lawmakers are now being called upon for their leadership in the Legislature.

As part of the 88th General Assembly, five North Iowans hold the following positions: Mason City's Amanda Ragan is the Democratic Whip, St. Ansgar's Waylon Brown is an Assistant Majority Leader (both in the Senate), Clear Lake's Linda Upmeyer retains her position as Speaker of the House, Mason City's Sharon Steckman is an Assistant Minority Leader in the House, and Charles City's Todd Prichard is the new Minority Leader of the House.

"It's an honor, it's a big job. I feel lucky to serve with another North Iowan in leadership in the House. North Iowa is well represented."

Val Mujica of Mason City approves of more North Iowans taking on these sort of roles.

"It's good to see some North Iowans get involved."