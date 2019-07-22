Some Mohawk Square tenants are forming permanent plans

MASON CITY, Iowa - About two months after a partial roof collapse at Mohawk Square, some tenants are looking towards new homes.

The historic building, which has been closed since the collapse, housed the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Helath, Elderbridge Agency on Aging, Iowa Legal Aid and the Mason City Housing Authority, among other organizations.

Owner Randy Determan says it may take 10-12 months before the building reopens, as there is much cleanup and renovation work to be done, and has been working with tenants to get access to move stuff out.

Elderbridge's Angie Perez says the organization recently signed a lease at Briarstone Centre, and completed the move about two weeks ago.

"We had to find alternate space, so we have signed a lease for the space we're in now. We have been in communication with them at the building, and they've been really, really helpful with allowing us access to get our stuff."

She adds that the new location works for their clients.

"They would walk in there, and then we weren't really on the ground level, we weren't the first face our customers would see. So they would have to go up and find us in the building. So this is like...you walk in the front door and that's it. Elderbridge is there."

Public Health has outlined a permanent plan moving forward. More details are expected soon.