Some Minnesota townships switch to election by mail

FILLMORE CO., Minn. - Some voters in rural areas will have to vote by mail instead of voting at polling locations on Election Day.

All non-metropolitan townships and cities with fewer than 400 registered voters can choose to hold election by mail.

That includes townships in Fillmore County such as Chatfield and Jordan townships.

You can find out if you live in a mail ballot locations by entering your address into the polling place finder on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

Chatfield deputy city clerk Beth Carlson says it’s smart to check your polling location before November 3rd.

She explained, “Normally Chatfield Township and Jordan Township share our polling place so if anybody from those show up we cannot take their ballot because they're doing mail in voting. They'd have to take that to the county.”

If you do live in a mail ballot precinct you should receive a ballot around 30 days before the election, meaning you should have gotten one already.