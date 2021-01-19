Some Minnesota elementary students head back in school

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Many Minnesota schools are welcoming back some of their youngest students for in-person instruction, with more elementary schools expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Some school districts opened for kindergarten, first- and second-grade students on Tuesday and plan to bring back older elementary students next month.

Others will begin their reopening process later this month or next month.

Schools returned to in-person learning a day after Walz announced a vaccine pilot program on Monday that will establish nine sites to administer a limited number of doses to a group that includes teachers and school staff.