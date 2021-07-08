Some Med City business owners are a little nervous for Thursdays Downtown to come back

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The highly anticipated Thursdays Downtown is making a comeback! And while dozens of small business owners are excited to take part in the weekly festival again, some have their reservations.

Pasquale's neighborhood pizzeria has participated in the summertime staple for years now. This year though, you won't find the eatery inside a tent in Peace Plaza. The owner, Pasquale Presa, said quite frankly, he's nervous for Thursdays Downtown to come back. Not because of the thousands of guests it brings in or the rush of work the vendors have, but because he thinks it's a little too much, too fast.

The pandemic closed a lot of businesses downtown and new ones haven't moved in. Pasquale said he's worried the Med City could lose focus of what drives the economy and that's local business. He explained it's going to take the effort of everyone here to bring back what Rochester has to offer. "We need to continue to build every day. Something unique, different, better and special than what we used to have and what others don't have," explained Pasquale. "The positive is that people are itching to come downtown. The only thing that we would love to see is will a lot of people return back to their original offices, which helps the community downtown. Because we are the extension of a lot of businesses in town. as a community, we need each other - whether you're big or small."