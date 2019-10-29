Clear
Some Mason City schools dismissing at 10 a.m. due to water main issue

Mason City High School, John Adams Middle School and Mason City Alternative School getting out at 10 a.m.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 9:37 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:47 AM

The following was released Tuesday by the Mason City School District. 

Mason City Community School District's secondary campus, this includes Mason City High School, John Adams Middle School and Mason City Alternative School, will dismiss today, October 29, at 10 a.m. due to a water main issue on this campus. Visit the district's website and social media for further information throughout the day as the District is also experiencing a PowerSchool issue and not able to send out notifications to families at this time.

Newman Catholic's busing system is still normal.

Community Events