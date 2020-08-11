Some Iowans could be without power for days after Monday's storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – It could take days before power is fully restored to Iowans battered by Monday’s powerful storm winds.

“The storm created damage beyond what we’ve seen before and it could take several days before the majority of services are restored,” says Terry Kouba, Senior Vice President at Alliant Energy and President of the Iowa Utility Company. “For some customers, especially those living in more rural areas, it could be longer. We’re asking for patience as our crews work around the clock. Their safety and the safety of our customers is our top priority.”

Alliant says their first focus is on restoring power to essential services and public health and safety facilities like hospitals, nursing homes, fire and police departments, and water systems. Crews will then be sent to fix power lines that will return service to the largest number of people in the least amount of time. Alliant says service to neighborhoods, industries and businesses will be restored systematically.

"The storm damaged some of our facilities and buildings,” says Kouba. “There are trees down on our lines and blocking many roads. Clearing the path, replacing poles and lines, and restoring services – it’s going to take time to get our customers re-connected."

Alliant says customers with a downed electrical connection on their house will need to contract with an electrician to have the equipment fixed because the pole to the meter on customer homes is considered customer-owned. The utility says such fixes should be done as you await power restoration because Alliant Energy cannot reconnect power to any damaged equipment due to safety concerns.

The Iowa Utilities Board says Monday's storm is being called one of the most destructive on record.