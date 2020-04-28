Some Iowa businesses not allowed to reopen

MASON CITY, Iowa - Gyms and restaurants are set to reopen in 77 our of Iowa's 99 counties on Friday, but others will remain closed.

Bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and hair salons are not allowed to open.

Brenda Adams, owner of Color Couture in Mason City says her number one priority is keeping her staff and clients safe and financial matters come second.

Adams says even when she's allowed to reopen, she plans to play it safe.

"I plan on wearing a mask. We'll have to implement a lot of things like...I'm going to remove the waiting area. I'll have a sign at the door, we're going to ask clients to please wait in their car until their actual appointment time," said Adams.

She's also worried if she opens too early, clients from communties where the virus is more widespread could potentially infect her staff and other customers.