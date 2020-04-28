MASON CITY, Iowa - Gyms and restaurants are set to reopen in 77 our of Iowa's 99 counties on Friday, but others will remain closed.
Bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and hair salons are not allowed to open.
Brenda Adams, owner of Color Couture in Mason City says her number one priority is keeping her staff and clients safe and financial matters come second.
Adams says even when she's allowed to reopen, she plans to play it safe.
"I plan on wearing a mask. We'll have to implement a lot of things like...I'm going to remove the waiting area. I'll have a sign at the door, we're going to ask clients to please wait in their car until their actual appointment time," said Adams.
She's also worried if she opens too early, clients from communties where the virus is more widespread could potentially infect her staff and other customers.
Related Content
- Some Iowa businesses not allowed to reopen
- The next phase: Some Iowa businesses to reopen on May 1st
- Iowa bill would allow guns on school property
- No visitors allowed at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
- Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst talks with North Iowa business owners
- Minnesota man killed by Iowa business owner
- Bomb threat against northeast Iowa business
- North Iowa businesses honored for volunteer work
- New rules coming for Iowa animal businesses
- Stranded drivers getting restless as crews reopen I-35 through Iowa