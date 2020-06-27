Some Iowa bars, other businesses decide to close amid virus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa bars and other businesses are voluntarily closing their doors amid an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Among them was the Artifacts antiques shop in Iowa City.

Owner Todd Thelen told the Gazette that the store has seen three of its mostly older customers die because of the virus. Confirmed cases in the state increased by an additional 380 on Saturday, bringing the total to 27,935.

The state also reported three more deaths to bring the total to 704.

Businesses that closed or limited operations at the beginning of the pandemic had started expanding operations as Gov. Kim Reynolds began easing restrictions.