Some COVID-19 symptoms can linger on long after infection

MASON CITY, Iowa - Surviving the coronavirus is just the first part of the battle. Many people infected with the virus say some of the symptoms can linger on for weeks and even months.

That's what happened to Steve Kruszalnicki, father of KIMT News 3 reporter Nick Kruszalnicki. He first tested positive back in June and it took about two months for him to be completely symptom free.

"To the people out there that say it's not real. Trust me, it is very real, and very scary," said Kruszalnicki.

He thinks he may have contracted the disease from one of his frequent trips to the gym. For three weeks, he battled through the symptoms. At one point, he was thinking he would have to be hospitalized.

"I was very anxious that this was going to get the best of me, but I'm kind of determined as you know and a fighter and I fought it off," he said.

Even after the worst of the virus had run its course, there were lingering efffects of the virus.

"I had a lot of confusion. I was very confused for about six weeks. I would still get short of breath once in a while and still didn't have my normal energy back," recalls Kruszalnicki.

Dr. Charity Baker has seen many patients who also were infected with coronavirus. She says a lot of her patients have had the same experience with long-lasting symptoms.

"We are seeing some patients that have symptoms with cough and shortness of breath and fatigue that can linger on for months," said Dr. Baker.

She says while there's a lot we still don't know about COVID-19, patient experiences are providing insight into how the virus attacks.

"When we hear the same story over and over, it starts to develop a pattern. I think in another year or two, we'll have much more information, much more pooled data," she said.