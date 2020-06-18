Clear

Soldiers and their families prepare for virtual deployment ceremony

The event marks the state's first-ever virtual military sendoff.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 8:29 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly 700 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s Mankato-based 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry are preparing for Friday’s virtual deployment ceremony.

Volunteers handed out grill packs at the Canadian Honker on Thursday to the families of these troops. The plan is to have a virtual cookout on Friday in order to provide some sense of normalcy for those who protect our freedom.

“This non-profit group called ‘Serving Our Troops’ often will come to the deployment ceremonies and they’ll have steaks and they’ll have a feast for their families to have a final meal together before the soldiers deploy and that’s not possible this year,” said Captain Melanie Nelson.

Soldiers at Camp Ripley have been quarantined since the first week of June, waiting to be deployed to Fort Bliss in Texas before traveling to Africa. Since family members can’t go to Camp Ripley because of COVID-19 restrictions, ‘Serving Our Troops’ is finding an alternative way to show support for those that protect our freedom.

“We do want to send that message to them that not only do we want them to enjoy this meal now, we’re with you through this deployment,” John Marshall said. “Minnesota always rallies around not only the soldiers, but their family members. The state is fully behind these family members and really all the family members of the National Guard.”

For mothers like April Meyer from Austin, this gesture is truly special.

“This is yough enough to be able to see our kids enjoying a meal with their family. Their family is the Army,” she said. “It’ll help a lot. It’s a long time to see your kids go and not be able to hug them and hold them.”

These soldiers will serve as part of a task force in the horn of Africa region creating a iece of mind for Meyer.

“To be honest, I just told my husband that I feel more comfortable with her being deployed to Africa than being one of those soldiers right now in the cities. She’s safer there now than in her own state sad to say, but there’s just a lot going on right now.”

Capt. Nelson says if you feel obliged to help in anyway, check on a service member’s family.

The virtual deployment ceremony begins at 4 PM on Jun. 19. Click here to watch.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 31296

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10415727
Ramsey4079199
Stearns211119
Anoka178691
Dakota177675
Nobles16206
Washington82637
Olmsted81012
Mower7332
Rice7013
Kandiyohi5521
Scott5464
Clay51237
Wright3902
Todd3792
Carver2782
Sherburne2723
Freeborn2350
Lyon2292
Benton1953
Steele1790
Blue Earth1692
Martin1475
St. Louis12714
Cottonwood1150
Watonwan1080
Goodhue977
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Crow Wing9110
Winona8915
Otter Tail831
Carlton810
Chisago811
Polk672
Dodge610
Itasca5912
Unassigned5932
Chippewa581
McLeod560
Morrison541
Le Sueur531
Douglas510
Pennington510
Isanti500
Meeker501
Becker490
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault300
Mille Lacs281
Sibley262
Rock250
Wabasha240
Beltrami230
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman180
Wilkin153
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Houston70
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lake40
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24392

Reported Deaths: 674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5244164
Woodbury302641
Black Hawk184356
Buena Vista162010
Dallas103828
Linn103680
Marshall94418
Wapello67826
Johnson6688
Crawford6282
Muscatine57543
Pottawattamie53211
Tama42929
Scott41310
Dubuque39322
Sioux3620
Louisa35413
Story3013
Wright2920
Jasper28617
Washington2099
Plymouth2054
Warren2001
Dickinson1681
Hamilton1300
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Webster1031
Boone1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay850
Bremer756
Henry753
Taylor740
Clinton701
Des Moines662
Cherokee620
Guthrie603
Carroll571
Shelby560
Cedar541
Monona520
Franklin510
Osceola490
Benton481
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe486
Hardin460
Jefferson460
Emmet450
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac400
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Iowa350
Davis341
Humboldt341
Madison342
Lyon320
Pocahontas310
Hancock300
Delaware291
Fayette280
Butler272
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Grundy240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Greene230
Floyd221
Kossuth200
Ida190
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk161
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Adair120
Howard120
Union110
Van Buren110
Montgomery92
Ringgold90
Adams80
Decatur80
Mitchell80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
