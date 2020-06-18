Soldiers and their families prepare for virtual deployment ceremony

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly 700 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s Mankato-based 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry are preparing for Friday’s virtual deployment ceremony.

Volunteers handed out grill packs at the Canadian Honker on Thursday to the families of these troops. The plan is to have a virtual cookout on Friday in order to provide some sense of normalcy for those who protect our freedom.

“This non-profit group called ‘Serving Our Troops’ often will come to the deployment ceremonies and they’ll have steaks and they’ll have a feast for their families to have a final meal together before the soldiers deploy and that’s not possible this year,” said Captain Melanie Nelson.

Soldiers at Camp Ripley have been quarantined since the first week of June, waiting to be deployed to Fort Bliss in Texas before traveling to Africa. Since family members can’t go to Camp Ripley because of COVID-19 restrictions, ‘Serving Our Troops’ is finding an alternative way to show support for those that protect our freedom.

“We do want to send that message to them that not only do we want them to enjoy this meal now, we’re with you through this deployment,” John Marshall said. “Minnesota always rallies around not only the soldiers, but their family members. The state is fully behind these family members and really all the family members of the National Guard.”

For mothers like April Meyer from Austin, this gesture is truly special.

“This is yough enough to be able to see our kids enjoying a meal with their family. Their family is the Army,” she said. “It’ll help a lot. It’s a long time to see your kids go and not be able to hug them and hold them.”

These soldiers will serve as part of a task force in the horn of Africa region creating a iece of mind for Meyer.

“To be honest, I just told my husband that I feel more comfortable with her being deployed to Africa than being one of those soldiers right now in the cities. She’s safer there now than in her own state sad to say, but there’s just a lot going on right now.”

Capt. Nelson says if you feel obliged to help in anyway, check on a service member’s family.

The virtual deployment ceremony begins at 4 PM on Jun. 19. Click here to watch.