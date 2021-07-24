Soldiers Rock Kasson event raises money for memorial

The American Legion and Steel Horse Militia hosted the Soldiers Rock fundraiser event in Kasson on Saturday.

Sales proceeds from the event will go towards a gold star family monument at the Mantorville government center.

Live music, The Taco Lab food truck and a silent auction were all featured at the event.

Travis Bretzman is a member of the Steel Horse Militia and said the fundraiser was their way of giving back to veterans.

"Looking at veterans, as they have sacrificed so much for us, it is our part as citizens to give back and see if we can help them out," Bretzman said.

Color guard member Rodney Peterson said the construction of the monument will begin soon.

"We had the groundbreaking ceremony and they are going to start breaking ground here within the next couple of days. We are hoping to have it fully built and up and operational so we have a dedication in September for the Gold Star Families event," Peterson said.

For those that want to donate, they can through this link: https://woodywilliams.org/monuments/mantorville-mn.html