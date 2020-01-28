Clear
Soldiers Field track project is predicted to be complete this summer

Members from "Save the Track" organization were recently awarded for their efforts in helping the track.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 7:32 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The track at Soldiers Field is being used for ice skating right now, but soon it'll be a gravel track for runners.

That's because last October, the organization "Save the Track" and the city's park department reached an agreement to pay for annual track maintenance. The Heritage Preservation Commission will be presenting an update Tuesday on what the next steps of renovations will be. Three members from save the track were recently awarded at the Rochester Track Club annual banquet for their roles in helping out. The recipients are Cindy Morgan, Christopher Coon and Dave Morrill. "Everybody gets together and they talk about the year past and honor those folks who have volunteered with the Rochester Track Club or have accomplished some great things with runner of the year," explained Morgan.

According to the Parks and Recreation Department, it'll be done in 2 phases. The first is crushing rock before Rochesterfest this summer and the second will be to complete the running surface by the end of July. "Save the Track" played a huge role in preventing the track from being paved with a hard surface and many are looking forward to its upgrade. "We will have some big plans to celebrate essentially the saving of this track and still maintaining it as something usable for our community as well," said Morgan.

