The American Legion was disappointed to have to cancel the Memorial Day program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During the pandemic, a lot of people are thinking of those fighting COVID-19. But as we head into Memorial Day Weekend, the American Legion hopes you also think about those who fought a different war.

Hundreds gather at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial to remember the names on the walls of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. This year, that unfortunately won't be happening. Joe Brown is veteran who fought in the Vietnam War and a Commander with American Legion Post #92. He explained a lot of people associate Memorial Day with the start of summer and forget the true meaning of what the day stands for.

This year with a global pandemic putting services on hold, Brown said it's even more important to take a second and remember those from the past. "They paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country and if we don't take time to pause and remember those, I'm afraid we will lose our country," said Brown. "To show their respect for them and what they did. And also remember their families that lost their loved ones serving, remember them too because they paid the ultimate sacrifice too."