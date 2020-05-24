Clear

The American Legion was disappointed to have to cancel the Memorial Day program

People will be honoring Memorial Day differently this year.

Posted: May 24, 2020 7:18 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During the pandemic, a lot of people are thinking of those fighting COVID-19. But as we head into Memorial Day Weekend, the American Legion hopes you also think about those who fought a different war. 

Hundreds gather at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial to remember the names on the walls of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. This year, that unfortunately won't be happening. Joe Brown is veteran who fought in the Vietnam War and a Commander with American Legion Post #92. He explained a lot of people associate Memorial Day with the start of summer and forget the true meaning of what the day stands for.

This year with a global pandemic putting services on hold, Brown said it's even more important to take a second and remember those from the past. "They paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country and if we don't take time to pause and remember those, I'm afraid we will lose our country," said Brown. "To show their respect for them and what they did. And also remember their families that lost their loved ones serving, remember them too because they paid the ultimate sacrifice too."

CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk3603106
Woodbury252023
Black Hawk166938
Linn92275
Marshall85910
Dallas83614
Johnson5937
Muscatine54138
Wapello4774
Crawford4602
Tama39023
Louisa3347
Scott3299
Dubuque31716
Jasper25416
Buena Vista2270
Pottawattamie2055
Sioux1940
Washington1798
Allamakee1184
Plymouth1030
Warren1000
Wright980
Story901
Poweshiek888
Bremer675
Clinton611
Henry571
Des Moines561
Boone530
Mahaska515
Cedar441
Guthrie423
Benton371
Jones360
Iowa320
Monroe323
Shelby310
Osceola300
Clayton303
Buchanan300
Clarke300
Marion290
Webster271
Fayette260
Madison221
Monona210
Cerro Gordo211
Winneshiek210
Lee200
Grundy190
Hamilton190
Lyon190
Harrison180
Davis180
Floyd171
Butler150
Cherokee140
Jefferson140
Mills140
Delaware140
Sac130
Greene130
Hardin130
Keokuk130
Hancock120
Howard120
Humboldt110
Audubon111
Jackson110
Cass100
Page100
Winnebago100
Taylor100
Clay100
Ida90
Appanoose93
Dickinson80
Carroll80
Van Buren80
Chickasaw80
Kossuth70
Emmet70
Franklin70
Adair70
Montgomery50
Union50
Adams40
Fremont40
Pocahontas40
Lucas40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Palo Alto30
Calhoun20
Ringgold20
Unassigned20
Decatur10
Wayne10
