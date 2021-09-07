Solar project finished and producing electricity in Olmsted County

HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A new solar project in Olmsted County is complete and now generating electricity for the region.

The array in the 4600 block of 70th Avenue NE is the result of a partnership between Olmsted County, Cenergy Power, and People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC).

“It’s exciting to see the fruits of this collaborative effort between Olmsted County, Cenergy Power, and the People’s Energy Cooperative,” says Olmsted County Deputy County Administrator Pete Giesen. “Olmsted County is committed to delivering innovative solutions, using public resources wisely, and protecting environmental resources; using county land for solar technology to generate electricity for residents in the region aligns with that commitment.”

Construction of the project started on December 7, 2020.

“Cenergy is fortunate to have been selected by People’s Energy to head the development, engineering/design, and construction of the solar project through National Renewables Cooperative Organization (NRCO),” says Cenergy Power Vice President, Sales/Corporate Development Nader Yarpezeshkan. “The collaborative efforts of Cenergy, NRCO, PEC, and Olmsted County is truly a model of how partnerships should perform. Through the support of the Haverhill Township and the local community, it is projects like this that have helped Cenergy and its partners reinvest in communities by creating new clean energy, jobs, and tax revenues.”

Power generated by the array on roughly six acres of county-owned land will be sold to PEC through a 25-year power purchase agreement.

“We are pleased to be able to partner with Cenergy and Olmsted County to make this project a reality. It aligns with our mission to provide innovative energy solutions for our members, our values of good stewardship and involvement in our communities, as well as our strategic goal to explore and pursue renewables that provide member value,” says PEC President and CEO Mike Henke. “This project will produce about 2.1 MWh per year, which translates to electricity for about 200 homes in our service territory.”