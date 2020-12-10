Solar panels to bring a source of clean energy to Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new, clean energy project broke ground in Haverhill Township on Thursday.

Olmsted County, Cenergy, and People's Energy Cooperative are teaming up to construct an array of solar panels.

Governor Tim Walz proposed a plan in 2019 to achieve 100% clean energy in Minnesota by 2050.

The Director of Building and Facility Operations in Olmsted County, Mat Miller, says this is one small project to get Minnesota closer to that goal.

Miller says this is also an opportunity for about 200 People's Energy Cooperative customers to use clean energy.

People's Energy Cooperative has set a goal, along with the state and other utility providers, to increase its use of renewable energy.

"It just really fits in their portfolio and really provides that clean energy future for, whether it's wind, solar, or other means, to get us to those goals that are set from a climate action standpoint," says Miller.

This project is set to be completed summer of 2021.