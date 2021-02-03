Solar panels to be installed atop Mason City Police Department building, three other sites

MASON CITY, Iowa - Exploring alternative energy sources to both reduce energy costs and reduce greenhouse gases is under consideration in communities nationwide. In Mason City, affordable and sustainable means solar.

City council passed a resolution that would allow construction of solar panels on the roof of the Mason City Police Department, along with the city's water reclamation facility and water treatment plant, as well as the multi-purpose arena.

Council person John Jaszewski says the hope is for the city to not only reduce its carbon footprint, but also cut down on its own energy costs.

"They expect over 10 years to save as much as over $250,000 in energy costs."

Depending on the success of these panels, he adds that other businesses may consider adding them for the same purpose.

"It depends on what the economic conditions are. And geographically, if it is tangible for a business to make that happen."

Jaszewski anticipates a public hearing for bids in March, and construction is likely to begin shortly after.