Solar farm project being developed in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A new solar energy facility is being developed in Winnebago County.

The Butter Solar Project in Forest City is the first to be developed for NativeEnergy's New Renewables Plan. It will consist of nearly 12,000 panels, and will be connected to the town's electrical network, with the city purchasing the energy under a 25-year agreement.

BluEarth Renewables' Tom Bird is the owner/operator of the project, and says Forest City was chosen for the project because of the city energy utility's desire to expand its energy portfolio.

"They were procuring 10 different solar sites so that they could have that generation as part of their portfolio, so they were looking to the different utilities that are a part of that group to see who would be interested."

The land the project will sit on was originally used for row crops, and even after the project's completion, the land underneath the panels can still be used for plants, though in a different way.

"We've been working with a group that provides a pollinator mix like grass seed that is favorable for plants for birds and bees, so I hope we'll be able to use some of that mix here."

About 10% of the energy will be used in the city's annual electricity consumption, replacing energy that was derived from coal. In addition, Forest City expects to see significant savings come from the agreement, with the money being passed on to taxpayers. The project, one of 10 being built in the Upper Midwest, is set to go online by the end of next month.