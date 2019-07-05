Mallory Juhl pitched the game of her life. The eighth grader pitched 11 innings, 10 of which were scoreless, as St. Ansgar defeated Crestwood 3-2 in extra innings.
"Surprisingly no, usually it is but it's not today," Juhl said when asked if her arm was tired after the game.
The Saints improve to 23-7 on the season.
Related Content
- Softball highlights: Crestwood and St. Ansgar go 11 innings in marathon game
- Fatal crash in St. Ansgar
- Jenkins' journey at St. Ansgar
- SAW: Crestwood's Ryan Steffen
- SAW: Crestwood's Ellie Friesen
- SAW: Crestwood's Katie Saner
- Crestwood moves to the championship game
- Saint Ansgar softball shuts-out Osage
- Highlights: Saint Ansgar vs. Forest City
- Highlights: Crestwood vs. Waukon in 3A state tournament
Scroll for more content...