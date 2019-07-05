Clear
Softball highlights: Crestwood and St. Ansgar go 11 innings in marathon game

Fans received free softball in Cresco.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Mallory Juhl pitched the game of her life. The eighth grader pitched 11 innings, 10 of which were scoreless, as St. Ansgar defeated Crestwood 3-2 in extra innings.

"Surprisingly no, usually it is but it's not today," Juhl said when asked if her arm was tired after the game.

The Saints improve to 23-7 on the season.

