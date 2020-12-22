SocialICE to become Improv-ICE in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – SocialICE is adapting to the coronavirus pandemic and will go on in February 2021.

The Downtown Rochester Alliance (RDA) says the annual ice festival which attracts estimated crowds of between 38,000 and 67,500 people will be known this time around as Improv-ICE.

“COVID-19 has pushed everyone to get creative with their businesses, programs, and operations – developing something fun yet safe. Creating a feeling of togetherness at a distance,” says Holly Masek, executive director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance. “We’re leaning into the spirit of adaptation and improvisation that that the pandemic has demanded of us all. Hence: ‘Improv-ICE’, a one-time community ice event that celebrates Rochester’s continued creativity and resilience.”

To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and conditions, RDA says Improv-ICE will have present several socially distanced features:

• Community members are encouraged to submit designs to inspire a central, large sculpture to be displayed in Peace Plaza. Submissions are open through December 29 and voting will be open through January 3, 2021.

• Event partners will design their own photo station ice sculptures to also be displayed in Peace Plaza.

• Sculptures will be displayed from February 4 through 11, 2021, weather permitting. Visitors may watch sculptures being carved prior to the event.

• To encourage purchases at downtown food and beverage businesses during dining restrictions, RDA is seeking donors to match take-out and gift card purchases made in January. The matching funds will be donated to provide meals for those in need in Rochester.

• RDA will also be asking the community how they’ve Improv-ICEd in response to this challenging year.

“2020 has been difficult for many, and we are happy to be able to offer something for the community to look forward to in 2021 while supporting our downtown restaurant community,” says Monika Kopet, RDA director of events and strategic partnership. “We are making this a safe walking experience for the community to enjoy and to encourage them to shop local and order take-out in the downtown we love so much.”