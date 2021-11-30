SocialICE returns to downtown Rochester in 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. – SocialICE is returning to downtown Rochester in February 2022.

“SocialICE was the last major event we hosted prior to the pandemic,” says Holly Masek, Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) executive director. “We’re thrilled to bring this celebration back to the community again, and look forward, as always, to bringing folks together downtown.”

SocialICE will take place from February 3 through February 5 and organizers say past events have typically attracted between 38,000 and 67,500 people.

RDA modified SocialICE into ImprovICE in 2021, transforming it into a physically distanced activity in line with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Organizers say attendees should anticipate a slightly more spacious event layout in February in order to increase opportunities for physical distancing.