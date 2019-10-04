Social media, volunteers credited in search of two missing teenagers

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - Two St. Ansgar children have been found safe and sound - and Police are praising volunteers.

Aslan Wills and Courtney Beyer, both 13, were last seen leaving St. Ansgar Middle School around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. The teens were later listed as missing persons with Mitchell County Dispatch after not returning home.

As soon as the word got out, volunteers immediately got to work, checking residences in St. Ansgar, Osage and even in Austin, as well as the countryside, sometimes multiple times. In addition, a team dedicated themselves to spreading the world on social media, using platforms like Facebook and Snapchat.

Fortunately, Beyer and Wills were found around 3:15 Thursday morning in St. Ansgar.

Angie Klaes and Kristie Jensen have children in the same grade as Beyer and Wills, and took part in the search by helping out on the social media side.

"Get on social media, get as many people contacted as we can get contacted. And share it as much as we can share," Klaes says.

"We all know that social media is the #1 go to. Everyone follows social media," Jensen adds.

"It's a small town community, everybody bonds together and does what they need to," Klaes notes.

"And everybody was bound and determined to find those kids last night," Jensen says.

Police don't think any foul play was involved, and believe it was a voluntary act.