Social media post boosts sales at struggling sandwich shop

The owner of Pete's Kitchen had seen sales slip because of road construction. He turned to social media to get people back into the store.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 9:24 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Things looked grim for Peter Kiroff, owner of Pete's Kitchen.  Road construction in front of his business slimmed down sales of his stout sandwiches.

Kiroff said, "My business has dropped almost $200 in a day and without letting the help go, we were just using every resource we had.  [Like] what is supposed to be my retirement."

Kiroff took to social media, posting a heartfelt plea on Facebook, hoping it would bring back the customers.  It worked.

Sales took off and the phone started ringing non-stop.  He made hundreds more than he was making just days before.  There's been so much demand, they've had to close up early because they were running out of food.  It was the same scenario on Wednesday night, all that was left were gyros.

Kiroff's Facebook post has been shared almost 1,000 times and people have been responding, saying they are making a stop at Pete's Kitchen.  Some are even diverting their travel plans to make sure and eat at Pete's.  

Long-time customers say Pete is like an old friend and they wanted to do what they could to make sure he stays in business.

