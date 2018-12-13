Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

An 'ambiguous' social media post leads to investigation at southern MN school district

A social media post directed toward the Pine Island School has the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office investigating.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 6:37 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 6:39 AM

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A social media post regarding the Pine Island School has the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office investigating.
The Sheriff’s Office isn’t divulging the information in the social media post, but is calling it “ambiguous.”
“While no direct threat to student safety has been made, the post generated numerous speculation and rumors,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Contact has been made with all individuals associated with the numerous rumors generated by the post.”
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to “work with Pine Island School Staff to insure the safety and security of all students.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Should Rochester keep the corn tower?

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

A Block KIMT News at 10

Image

MAson City SPIN DEVO

Image

Alexanders signs with NIACC

Image

Water tower disagreements

Image

Keeping the Corn

Image

Raising money for wildfire victims

Image

Plymouth road flood meeting

Image

Ham for the Holidays

Community Events