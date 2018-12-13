An 'ambiguous' social media post leads to investigation at southern MN school district

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A social media post regarding the Pine Island School has the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office investigating.
The Sheriff’s Office isn’t divulging the information in the social media post, but is calling it “ambiguous.”
“While no direct threat to student safety has been made, the post generated numerous speculation and rumors,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Contact has been made with all individuals associated with the numerous rumors generated by the post.”
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to “work with Pine Island School Staff to insure the safety and security of all students.”
