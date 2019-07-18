Social media partnership between City of Albert Lea and the Albert Lea Community Theatre

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Social media allows to be more connected than ever before. From Facebook to Instagram, businesses, nonprofit organizations, law enforcement agencies and even government agencies use it as a tool to communicate.

Albert Lea Assistant City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos is embracing the power of social media.

"It provides a way for us to connect with people that doesn't require them to go to a meeting, or call the office, or be available during the hours that we're open," Gabrielatos said.

He first got a taste of that power earlier this year. Remember that brutal winter we endured?

"I was really frustrated by the fact that it was going to be colder here than it was in Antarctica and I wanted to have some fun with it. So it started with a post that we wrote that the aquatic center would be closed that day. And we noticed the response that that galvanized and it continued to snowball, pun intended," Gabrielatos said.

It snowballed into a series of posts featuring Gabrielatos, aka the "Pool Guy," desperate for winter to end. and for the beach and aquatic center to open. Now, the city wants to continue to ride the wave of their social media success. But they need some help.

"We thought it was a good idea to partner with people who are creative," said Gabrielatos.

So where do you find creative folks who aren't afraid to have a little fun? Look no further than the local community theatre.

"We saw the "Pool Guy that jerry had created and we were having a good time with that between ourselves. And when he reached out we thought, oh we have really creative people that would be on board to help do that," said Tony Segura with the Albert Lea Community Theatre.

Their first shot at it is a post showing some of the actors posing like the iconic Beatles "Abbey Road" album cover. The post encouraged people to watch out for the pedestrians heading to the Thursdays on Fountain concert.

As the partnership starts to take shape, the city is already looking beyond Facebook, to the next frontier.

"We're starting to use Instagram more and what we post on Instagram generates a totally different set of likes than what we put on Facebook. So it's fun to see what the response is to the content that we post," said Gabrielatos.