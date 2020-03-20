Clear
Social distancing leading to empty highways

Iowa State Patrol says traffic is down 24% across the state.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 9:17 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you are not laboring away at home, you might notice your commute to and from work is a little quicker than usual.  Because of coronavirus precautions, the streets are not clogged up with cars during rush hour.

The Iowa State Patrol has noticed the empty streets as well.  They say traffic is down 24% across the state.

Here locally, troopers are also commenting on how empty the roads are.  Sergeant Keith Duenow told KIMT News 3 he is glad to see people are staying at home and practicing social distancing.  

The empty roads are tempting people to put the hammer down and go over the speed limit.  Troopers are now hearing a new excuse from drivers when they get pulled over for speeding.

"People will say they've had the virus and that's not really the case. we do backtrack that to make sure, to document every encounter. it's not going to change how we handle a traffic stop. they'll still receive a ticket if that's what is needed," said Sgt. Duenow.

Right now, the Iowa State Patrol is operating like they normally would, but they are ready to take on any additional duties related to the coronavirus if Gov. Reynolds calls them to do so.

