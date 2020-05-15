Social distancing at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, MN - Mayo Clinic has implemented enhanced cleaning, masking, testing and screening protocols for staff and patients. In addition, Mayo Clinic has implemented social distancing guidelines to help guide patients when they are on campus for appointments.

Doctor Amy Williams, Mayo Clinic executive dean for practice, explained some measures which have been put in place so patients can practice safe social distancing. There are signs up in the pharmacies to remind people how to properly wear a mask and wash their hands. They've also marked the floor so people know where to stand to maintain a safe social distance.

"They're helping to keep us safe by telling us not to get any closer to each other. Sometimes we forget," Dr. Williams said.